6th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   4 killed, five injured in Bieh cattle rustling

4 killed, five injured in Bieh cattle rustling

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

A cattleman herds his animals

At least four people have been killed and five others injured in a cattle-related fighting in Bieh State.

The area  minister of information, Peter Nin, said the incident occurred in Aguerel Payam over the weekend.

Mr Nin said the attackers  drove away more than 7,000 heads of cattle .

He alleged they came from the neighbouring Buma State.

Minister Nin told Eye Radio during a telephone interview  on Wednesday the state government was addressing the matter:

The government will see on how the situation can be contained to avoid these provocations all the time and recurrent attacks,” he said.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Buma state authorities for a comment were not immediately successful.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 killed, five injured in Bieh cattle rustling 1

4 killed, five injured in Bieh cattle rustling

Published 1 min ago

Political violence “dramatically” declines 2

Political violence “dramatically” declines

Published 3 hours ago

National ceasefire monitors accuse int’l community of ‘sabotage’ 3

National ceasefire monitors accuse int’l community of ‘sabotage’

Published 3 hours ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims 4

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 1 day ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 1 day ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 1 day ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 1 day ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 4 days ago

IGAD experts seek information on state boundaries

Published 4 days ago

NCAC finally completes its task

Published 2 weeks ago

6th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.