4 killed, five injured in Bieh cattle rustling

At least four people have been killed and five others injured in a cattle-related fighting in Bieh State.

The area minister of information, Peter Nin, said the incident occurred in Aguerel Payam over the weekend.

Mr Nin said the attackers drove away more than 7,000 heads of cattle .

He alleged they came from the neighbouring Buma State.

Minister Nin told Eye Radio during a telephone interview on Wednesday the state government was addressing the matter:

“The government will see on how the situation can be contained to avoid these provocations all the time and recurrent attacks,” he said.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Buma state authorities for a comment were not immediately successful.