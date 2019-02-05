9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State

Nine people have been killed in a renewed fighting in an area called Kediba in Amadi State over the weekend, according to the area deputy governor .

Manasseh Dobuyi told Eye Radio on Monday that SPLA/IO forces clashed with those of National Salvation Front in the area on Saturday.

He said among the victims are two civilians who were caught in the crossfire.

“According to a report from the SPLA/IO, they found seven dead bodies [including two civilians], and they [IO] have two wounded.”

Manasseh said that the security situation was tense, and civilians fled the town.

“ Civilians moved out from the centre and left the place to the National Salvation Front.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of National Salvation Front, Suba Samuel, said he was still gathering more information about the fighting.