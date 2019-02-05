5th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State

9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

Map showing location of Amadi State in South Sudan

Nine people have been killed in a renewed fighting in an area called Kediba in Amadi State over the weekend, according to the area deputy governor .

Manasseh Dobuyi told Eye Radio on Monday that SPLA/IO forces clashed with those of National Salvation Front in the area on Saturday.

He said among the victims are two civilians who were caught in the crossfire.

“According to a report from the SPLA/IO, they found seven dead bodies [including two civilians], and they [IO] have two wounded.”

Manasseh said that the security situation  was tense, and civilians fled the town.

“ Civilians moved out from the centre and left the place to the National Salvation Front.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of National Salvation Front, Suba Samuel, said he was still gathering more information about the fighting.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official 1

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 20 mins ago

At least 40,000 cattle vaccinated in Jonglei State 2

At least 40,000 cattle vaccinated in Jonglei State

Published 2 hours ago

9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State 3

9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State

Published 4 hours ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD 4

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 5 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 20 mins ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 5 hours ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 3 days ago

IGAD experts seek information on state boundaries

Published 3 days ago

NCAC finally completes its task

Published 1 week ago

Kiir threatens to lay off corrupt military commanders

Published 1 week ago

5th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.