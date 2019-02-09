9th February 2019
At least 16 dead in recent E. Lakes violence

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Traditional dance to the sounds of percussions for the young Dinka of the Pakam clan in the Bir-Diak cattle camp. The young men dance and show themselves to the young women of the clan, before competing in stick fighting.

Authorities in Easter Lakes say the death toll of people killed in the recent sporadic fighting in area has risen to 16.

The fighting took place on 30th of January between youth groups in Yali, Pagarau, Rumbek Central and Machuor.

The army also became involved as it tried to intervene into the situation.

Earlier, the state information minister, Taban Abel, reported that four people were killed during the clashes.

However . Mr Abel said on Saturday morning that the total number of those killed in the clashes are more than 16.

Among them are two members of the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces .

“The fighting broke out between Pakam and Yirol East youth, and the members of the organise forces that resulted to the death of more than 16 people on both sides, including 2 soldiers.”

It not clear what sparked the clashes, but revenge killing and cattle theft have been common in the area

At least 16 dead in recent E. Lakes violence

