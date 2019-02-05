5th February 2019
At least 40,000 cattle vaccinated in Jonglei State

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

Heads of cattle being driven elsewhere in Jonglei

At least 40,000 heads of cattle have been vaccinated against foot and mouth disease in Jonglei’s Fangaak County, according to the  area Commissioner.

James Yien Jal said the intervention from VSG-organization came after 8,000 thousand heads of cattle were reported dead from the disease recently.

Yien said eight cattle camps benefited from the 25-day vaccination campaign. Some of them he mentioned include; Aleideir, Chuai, Pakot, and Pulrul.”

However, he stressed that some cattle camps were not reached due to inadequacy of the vaccines.

“They did not complete due to an increase number of cattle which was beyond 40, 000,”

But he said, the vaccination team has promised to continue from where they have left.

5th February 2019

