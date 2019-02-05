5th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace | Politics   |   “Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 8 hours ago

IGAD Council of Ministers in a meeting in Juba, July 24, 2017 | Photo | Ethiopian Diplomacy (@mfaethiopia) | Twitter

The ceasefire monitoring body is urging IGAD to bring armed group under Thomas Cirilo into the new peace agreement.

The National Salvation Front – NAS – did sign the ceasefire deal in December 2017.

However, its leader Thomas Cirilo refused to ink the revitalized peace agreement, saying it does not address the root causes of the conflict but rather focuses on power sharing.

The group has been reportedly active in the greater equatorial region.

Last month, the SSPDF accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in parts of the Equatoria region.

NAS rejected the allegations, saying they fought in self-defense.

“We continue to urge the office of IGAD special envoy to South Sudan to resolve the issue of NAS, and other armed groups operating in greater Equatoria and bring them into the revitalized agreement,” Major-General Desta Abiche, CTSAM-VM chairperson  appealed.

Major general Abiche went on to urge the government to exercise restraint and refrain from carrying out offensive against the non-peace parties.

“We also urge the government to show restraint and desist from any offensive operations.”

However, Mr Abihe accussed government forces of denying the monitoring body to investigate the latest violations in Yei River State:

“On February 1st 2019, CTSAM -VM team was stopped at SSPDF checkpoint on Lasu road in the Yei river area,” he  said.

“We urge the government and all the parties to allow the CTSAM-VM freedom of access to carry out its mandate, monitoring and verification tasks,”

Major-General Desta made the calls during the 8th meeting of CTSAM-VM on Monday.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Court hearing on treason charges against Gen. Buay adjourned 1

Court hearing on treason charges against Gen. Buay adjourned

Published 2 hours ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official 2

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 4 hours ago

At least 40,000 cattle vaccinated in Jonglei State 3

At least 40,000 cattle vaccinated in Jonglei State

Published 6 hours ago

9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State 4

9 killed in renewed fighting in Amadi State

Published 8 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 4 hours ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 8 hours ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 3 days ago

IGAD experts seek information on state boundaries

Published 3 days ago

NCAC finally completes its task

Published 1 week ago

Kiir threatens to lay off corrupt military commanders

Published 1 week ago

5th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.