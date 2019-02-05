“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

The ceasefire monitoring body is urging IGAD to bring armed group under Thomas Cirilo into the new peace agreement.

The National Salvation Front – NAS – did sign the ceasefire deal in December 2017.

However, its leader Thomas Cirilo refused to ink the revitalized peace agreement, saying it does not address the root causes of the conflict but rather focuses on power sharing.

The group has been reportedly active in the greater equatorial region.

Last month, the SSPDF accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in parts of the Equatoria region.

NAS rejected the allegations, saying they fought in self-defense.

“We continue to urge the office of IGAD special envoy to South Sudan to resolve the issue of NAS, and other armed groups operating in greater Equatoria and bring them into the revitalized agreement,” Major-General Desta Abiche, CTSAM-VM chairperson appealed.

Major general Abiche went on to urge the government to exercise restraint and refrain from carrying out offensive against the non-peace parties.

“We also urge the government to show restraint and desist from any offensive operations.”

However, Mr Abihe accussed government forces of denying the monitoring body to investigate the latest violations in Yei River State:

“On February 1st 2019, CTSAM -VM team was stopped at SSPDF checkpoint on Lasu road in the Yei river area,” he said.

“We urge the government and all the parties to allow the CTSAM-VM freedom of access to carry out its mandate, monitoring and verification tasks,”

Major-General Desta made the calls during the 8th meeting of CTSAM-VM on Monday.