Gov’t allocates HR Commission 9m ssp to probe UN abuses

The government has approved nearly 9 million ssp for the Human Rights Commission to investigate

all the reported human rights abuses and violations by the UN mission in South Sudan, the minister of information has said.

Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters on Friday that the budget is to facilitate the work of the commission.

“The budget will enable the human rights commission to investigate into the alleged atrocities and human rights violations by UNMISS forces in the POCs.”

In February 2018, the mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian police unit at the Protection of Civilians site in Wau.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn to Juba to allow for an investigation.

It established that eight members of the Police Unit were involved in transactional sex.

The police officers were then flown to their home country.

This week, UNMISS stated that one of its peacekeepers hot dead two South Sudanese civilians at its base along Juba-Yei road.

In a statement on Monday, UNMISS said it formed a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services to investigate into the matter.