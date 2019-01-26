2nd February 2019
Gov’t allocates HR Commission 9m ssp to probe UN abuses

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 7 days ago

Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Chairperson Festus Mogae visits Bentiu.  Here, UNPOL Officers show Mr. Mogae the Souther Gate, one of the entrances for IDPs entering the camp.

The government has approved nearly 9 million ssp for the Human Rights Commission to investigate

all the reported human rights abuses and violations by the UN mission in South Sudan, the minister of information has said.

Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters  on Friday that the budget is to facilitate the work of the commission.

“The budget will enable the human rights commission to investigate into the alleged atrocities and human rights violations by UNMISS forces in the POCs.”

In February 2018, the mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian police unit at the  Protection of Civilians site in Wau.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn to Juba to allow for an investigation.

It established that eight members of the Police Unit were involved in transactional sex.

The police officers were then flown to their home country.

This week, UNMISS stated that one of its peacekeepers hot dead two South Sudanese civilians at its base along Juba-Yei road.

In a statement on Monday, UNMISS said it  formed a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services to  investigate into the matter.




