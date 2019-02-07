7th February 2019
Church calls on parties to respect ceasefire

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 4 hours ago

Spokesperson of SSCC, Peter Oyet

The South Sudan Council of Churches is appealing to the peace parties to respect the ceasefire agreement.

The call comes amidst reports of ceasefire violations in the Equatoria region, especially in Yei River and Amadi states.

According to the deputy governor of Amadi State, nine people were killed in a fighting between SPLA-IO and NAS forces at Kediba over the weekend.

“The truth is … if you don’t compromise for the love of South Sudan, then it is you,” Fr. James Oyet , the General Secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches said.

“But remember God will hold you accountable, not before a court, but the justice of God.” he admonished the parties.

All the parties, including NAS of Thomas Cirilo, which later rejected the new peace accord, are signatories to the December 2017 permanent ceasefire agreement.

