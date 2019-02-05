CTSAM-VM alleges more plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

The ceasefire monitoring body is insisting that government and SPLA-IO forces are planning to launch an offensive against armed group under Gen. Thomas Cirilo in Yei River State.

It says Yei River State is witnessing continuous clashes between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front or NAS, which is a signatory to the December 2017 ceasefire deal.

“The Yei area in Central Equatoria continues to be of concern with continuing clashes between the SSPDF and NAS forces of Thomas Cirilo,” Desta Abiche CTSAM-VM Chairperson said.

The SSPDF and NAS have been trading accusations of violation in parts of the Equatoria region.

Mr Abiche alleges that government forces have moved towards the position of NAS in Magwi in Torit state:

“There were also allegations of offensive military movement against NAS of Thomas Cirilo positions by SSPDF in Magwi County on January 18th, resulting in the displacement of many civilians.”

“According to Mr. Abiche, there is need to pay attention to the security situation in those areas as there are he said sexual and gender based violations.”

SSPDF reaction to the accusation:

The SSPDF spokesperson, Gen.Lul Ruai, dismissed the report, saying the CTSAM-VM verification team should explain the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

“The accusations which are labelled against us this morning, will be counter-checked,” he said

Lul added that CTSAM-VM should notify the SSPDF of any patrol in advance.

“To the best of my knowledge and based on previous experiences, they often go without getting clearance from us so that we could notify our forces about their movement.”

NAS response to Amadi clashes:

The National Salvation Front has accused the SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces of attacking its bases in two states.

These are Kediba in Amadi State and Morobo in Yei River State.

On Monday, the deputy governor of Amadi state, Manasseh Dobuyi, said 9 people had been killed in the renewed fighting over the weekend.

“What we learned is that the fighting which took place in Kediba was actually the result of that press statement we released that SPLA/IO is preparing to attack our forces.”