Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

The South Sudan Embassy in Kampala says it is engaging Ugandan authorities in releasing the detained female immigration officer.

This comes a day after Eye Radio reported on the detention.

Major Josephine Achuil, along with her husband and brother-in-law, were remanded in Luzira Prison in Kampala earlier this week.

Kampala authorities accuse them of assaulting their house girl, whom Major Achuil had reported to the police for allegedly stealing 6,000 dollars and electronics – a phone and TV screen.

The acting head of the South Sudan mission to Uganda told Eye Radio Friday that his office has requested the Ugandan foreign ministry to intervene.

“From my side, I wrote to the ministry of foreign affairs of Uganda and I am waiting for a response,” Amb. Majur Muorwel said.

Efforts to reach the Ugandan police for comment were not immediately successful.

According to Ugandan penal code, any person who unlawfully assaults another commits a misdemeanor;

And if the assault is not committed in circumstances for which a greater punishment is provided in this Code, is liable to imprisonment for one year.