8th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Peace | Politics   |   Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | | Published: 1 min ago

Luzira-Prison @The Observer

The South Sudan Embassy in Kampala says it is engaging Ugandan authorities in releasing the detained female immigration officer.

This comes a day after Eye Radio reported on the detention.

Major Josephine Achuil, along with her husband and brother-in-law, were remanded in Luzira Prison in Kampala earlier this week.

Kampala authorities accuse them of assaulting their house girl, whom Major Achuil had reported to the police for allegedly stealing 6,000 dollars and electronics – a phone and TV screen.

The acting head of the South Sudan mission to Uganda told Eye Radio Friday that his office has requested the Ugandan foreign ministry to intervene.

“From my side, I wrote to the ministry of foreign affairs of Uganda and I am waiting for a response,” Amb. Majur Muorwel said.

Efforts to reach the Ugandan police for comment were not immediately successful.

According to Ugandan penal code, any person who unlawfully assaults another commits a misdemeanor;

And if the assault is not committed in circumstances for which a greater punishment is provided in this Code, is liable to imprisonment for one year.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case 1

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 min ago

Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue 2

Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue

Published 11 mins ago

Yambio butchers beat mayoress into comma 3

Yambio butchers beat mayoress into comma

Published 20 mins ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC 4

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 9 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 min ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 9 hours ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 3 days ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 3 days ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 3 days ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 6 days ago

8th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.