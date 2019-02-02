2nd February 2019
Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Gbudwe map

Gbudwe lawmakers have threatened to punish state government officials should any one of them misappropriate public funds this time.

Earlier this week, the state  assembly unanimously passed the state fiscal budget for the year 2018/2019 to the tune of 360,957,450 ssp.

The Chairperson for Finance, Economy and Development at the assembly warned any government officials who might mismanage the allocations of legal actions.

 “Any person who will misappropriate government funds shall be punished according to the law,” Hon. Joseph Daudau said.

“It is also our mandate as the lawmakers to oversee the performance of the Executives in the State.”

The budget is divided into four categories which includes civil servants salaries, operation costs, capital expenditure and development funds.

This year’s budget is more than last year’s by one hundred million South Sudanese Pounds.




2nd February 2019

