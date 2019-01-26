2nd February 2019
Gov’t allocated NPTC funds “not enough” – diplomat

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 days ago

Dr Martin Elia and members of NPTC during formation of sub-committees on Nov. 14, 2018 | Credit | Emmanuel J. Akile/Eye Radio

The amount of money deposited by the government into the account of the NPTC recently is “little”, the German ambassador to

South Sudan has said.

On Wednesday, the government transferred roughly $1.4 million into the account of the National Pre-Transitional Committee for its activities.

The move came after repeated calls on donors and the government by NPTC members to financially support activities of the committee.

According to the deputy minister of foreign affairs ,Deng Dau Malek, the ministry of finance wired 1 million US dollars and another 100 million pounds into the account.

However, Jan Hendrik said the amount is not enough and the government should allocate more money for a successful implementation of the pre-transitional period.

“This is a South Sudanese peace agreement. 100 million SSP and $1 million. This is very little money,” Hendrik said at a function in Juba Thursday.

The NPTC is tasked with drawing a road-map,  including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period of eight months.

“In the past, a lot of money was put in the peace process, war broke out and so on. [But] all this money was lost,” he continued.

“This country is in a very bad situation after this war. So, there are some lessons learnt here. I think we need to discuss, there is need for more transparency on the public finances in South Sudan.”

The German diplomat also called on South Sudanese leaders to adhere to full implementation of cessation of hostilities agreement.

He then warned that the ongoing violations in some parts of the country and particularly Yei River State is “worrisome”.

Early this month, SSPDF and SPLA-IO accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in the areas of Yei River, Wonduruba, Gorom, Lobonok and Modubai in Maridi state. NAS leader Thomas Cirilo rejected the allegations .

However, Amb. Hendrik stressed that the civilians should no longer suffer.

“The ongoing tensions, even reports of violence in Yei is very worrisome. We really appeal to all parties to show restraint and to give a political solution a chance,” he said.

“It’s always better to try ten times to reach a political solution than one time to go to war.”




