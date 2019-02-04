4th February 2019
Gov’t to pay nearly $1 million pest control arrears

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 16 hours ago

The government has allocated nearly 1 million US dollars to clear arrears it owes the Desert Locust Control Organisation for West Africa, DALCO.

DALCO is known for its expertise in controlling infestation of pests.

It also helps give countries technical support, including capacity building and training on locust control.

The deputy minister of information, Lily Albino Akol, says the money is meant to pay off some work DALCO had done for the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The  $ 800,000  is to pay for the arrears of the organisation that helped the ministry of agriculture do its work.”

Ms Albino says paying the arrears will encourage DALCO to come in and continue providing these services.

“So when these arrears are paid, they will be able to come in full force and help us to combat these migratory pests.”

She also said the government has set aside some 500,000 pounds for the ministry to carry out an assessment on migratory pests.

According to FOA , groups of late instar hoppers, immature and mature adults are present on the Red Sea coastal plains between Port Sudan to Massawa, Eritrea.

It says a small mature swarm reportedly moved south along the coast towards Massawa earlier this week, reaching Foro on the 13th.

South Sudan neighbours Sudan.

 

1

