Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

The government of Japan has offered the National Pre-Transitional Committee $ 1 million .

This comes amidst calls to support the agreement institution to facilitate its activities.

The NPTC is tasked with drawing a road-map, including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period of eight months.

Representatives of the two governments signed the MoU of cooperation regarding resourcing of the new peace deal in Juba this afternoon.

“Prior to the transfer of the above funds, the NPTC will present their work plan and the uses of the funds and consult with IGAD and the embassy of Japan,” Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, cabinet affairs minister, who is also a member of the NPTC said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador to South Sudan – Seiji Okada – signed on behalf of his government:

“From that point of view, am very happy as Japanese ambassador that now Japan can support the actual implementation here, he said.

Diplomat Okada said his government has decided to support the agreement because this time he stressed “is a critical moment for South Sudan.”

He said “the NPTC has a big responsibility to push for the actual implementation of the agreement.”

Last month, the incumbent TGoNU transferred roughly $1.4 million into the account of the National Pre-Transitional Committee for its activities.