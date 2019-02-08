8th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

NPTC Chairperson, Tut Gatluak and Japanese Ambassador, Seiji Okada singing a document. Date: 07/02/2019

The government of Japan has offered the National Pre-Transitional Committee $ 1 million .

This comes amidst calls to support the agreement institution to facilitate its activities.

The NPTC is tasked with drawing a road-map, including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period of eight months.

Representatives of the two governments signed the MoU of cooperation regarding resourcing of the new peace deal in Juba this afternoon.

Prior to the transfer of the above funds, the NPTC will present their work plan and the uses of the funds and consult with IGAD and the embassy of Japan,” Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, cabinet affairs minister, who is also a member of the NPTC said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador to South Sudan – Seiji Okada – signed on behalf of his government:

“From that point of view, am very happy as Japanese ambassador that now Japan can support the actual implementation here, he said.

Diplomat Okada said his government has decided to support the agreement because this time he stressed “is a critical moment for South Sudan.”

He said “the NPTC has a big responsibility to push for the actual implementation of the agreement.”

Last month, the incumbent TGoNU transferred roughly $1.4 million into the account of the National Pre-Transitional Committee for its activities.

Popular Stories
Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC 1

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan female official held in Uganda 2

S.Sudan female official held in Uganda

Published 17 hours ago

More S. Sudanese may flee insecurity-UNHCR 3

More S. Sudanese may flee insecurity-UNHCR

Published 17 hours ago

Church calls on parties to respect ceasefire 4

Church calls on parties to respect ceasefire

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 4 hours ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 3 days ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 3 days ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 3 days ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 6 days ago

IGAD experts seek information on state boundaries

Published 6 days ago

8th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.