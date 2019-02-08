Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue

The state council of ministers in Jonglei has set up a five-member committee to address a land issue.

Previous state governments gave chunks of land to investors in hopes that they would develop them.

However, state officials say it has been nearly 10 years now without any tangible investment.

As a result, the state Investment Commission last month asked the investors – some of whom are influential people from Jonglei, including Rebecca Nyandeng and Gier Chuang – to turn up for screening.

But Information minister Atong Kuol says none of them honored the call.

“That team has to meet first and discuss some of this issues and after discussions, then they will present it to council of ministers,” Ms. Kuol told Eye Radio Friday.

“From there, the discussion will be open for everybody because they [committee] has to exhaust the topic.”

The five-member committee is headed by Jonglei Deputy Governor Ago’ot Alier and deputized by the chairman of the state investment commission – John Achiek.