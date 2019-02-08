8th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue

Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue

Authors: Garang Abraham | | Published: 3 mins ago

Small girl carrying small jerry can with water in Jonglei on 20 February 2015.

The state council of ministers in Jonglei has set up a five-member committee to address a land issue.

Previous state governments gave chunks of land to investors in hopes that they would develop them.

However, state officials say it has been nearly 10 years now without any tangible investment.

As a result, the state Investment Commission last month asked the investors – some of whom are influential people from Jonglei, including Rebecca Nyandeng and Gier Chuang – to turn up for screening.

But Information minister Atong Kuol says none of them honored the call.

“That team has to meet first and discuss some of this issues and after discussions, then they will present it to council of ministers,” Ms. Kuol told Eye Radio Friday.

“From there, the discussion will be open for everybody because they [committee] has to exhaust the topic.”

The five-member committee is headed by Jonglei Deputy Governor Ago’ot Alier and deputized by the chairman of the state investment commission – John Achiek.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue 1

Jonglei cabinet tackles land issue

Published 3 mins ago

Yambio butchers beat mayoress into comma 2

Yambio butchers beat mayoress into comma

Published 12 mins ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC 3

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 9 hours ago

S.Sudan female official held in Uganda 4

S.Sudan female official held in Uganda

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 9 hours ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 3 days ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 3 days ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 3 days ago

Gbudwe MPs warn cabinet against public funds mismanagement

Published 6 days ago

IGAD experts seek information on state boundaries

Published 6 days ago

8th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.