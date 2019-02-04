Juba University female hostlers protest eviction order

Female hostlers at the University of Juba have protested an order to evict them from the institution hostels.

On Friday, the Registrar of Administration and Finance, Kuorwel Kuai Kuorwel, wrote a letter to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Simon Mijok Mijak, instructing him to remove the students within 72 hours.

According to the memo, the 54-year old hostels are not in good condition and risk falling on the students.

It says there are plans to renovate the shelters before the university reopens mid this month.

However, the 200 female students have rejected the move, saying they come from up country and don’t have any place to go to.

Nidhal Mohamedeen Ali, one of the female students, confirmed the eviction plan.

“We have only a period of 72 hours to be evicted from the hostel, according to a paper from the administration without telling us what happened.”

“We will actually not get out, [because] we came from the states and we don’t have tickets to return to our parents,” Stella Sebit Francis, a 2nd year at the college of management science said.

Ayen Peter Diar, is a 3rd year student at the college of Community and Rural Development.

“I am from Tonj state and I don’t have a house around. I don’t have a job to manage renting a house, and we will not leave the hostel till they find for us where to live.”

One other questioned why only the girls’ section, not the boys’.

“Do they mean girls hostel need renovation alone, what the logic is behind?”

Sunday marked the last day for the students to leave the premises, according to the directives.

