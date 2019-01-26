Kiir threatens to lay off corrupt military commanders

President Salva Kiir has threatened to discharge corrupt military commanders from service.

The commander-in-chief made the remarks during the decoration ceremony of the members of the army high command at the military headquarters in Juba on Thursday.

Kiir said most of the military leaders are not servicing the nation well as they just idle. “Why should I keep people in uniform when they will not go and fight,” he reflected.

He said some of them commandeer soldiers’ food supplies and salaries.

“You cannot remain in the army just because you are strong.There are so many South Sudanese coming, and I will bring them in,” he warned.

According to chapter 2 of the revitalised peace agreement, all forces shall be screened and classified according to known military criteria for the purposes of recruitment into the army, police, national security and other services.

It says unqualified individuals shall be referred to the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Rehabilitation Commission.