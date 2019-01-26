2nd February 2019
Kiir threatens to lay off corrupt military commanders

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 7 days ago

The awardees with President Kiiir: From left: the governor of Fangak state Gen. John Kong Nyuon, the Minister of Defense, Hon. Engineer Kuol Manyang Juuk, Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga, and Presidential advisor for Military affairs Gen. Daniel Awet Akot, and the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak. Photo@SSPPU

President Salva Kiir has threatened to discharge corrupt military commanders from service.

The commander-in-chief made the remarks during the decoration ceremony of the members of the army high command at the military headquarters in Juba on Thursday.

Kiir said most of the military leaders are not servicing the nation well as they just idle. “Why should I keep people in uniform when they will not go and fight,” he reflected.

He said some of them commandeer soldiers’ food supplies and salaries.

“You cannot remain in the army just because you are strong.There are so many South Sudanese coming, and I will bring  them in,” he warned.

According to chapter 2 of the revitalised peace agreement, all forces shall be screened and classified according to known military criteria for the purposes of recruitment into the army, police, national security and other services.

It says unqualified individuals shall be referred to the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Rehabilitation Commission.




