Meet 2018 PLE top best pupil

The top candidate in the 2018 primary leaving examinations has attributed her excellent performance to family and teachers.

Lou Buol Mayen emerged the top with 490 out of 500 marks.

The 16-year-old sat the PLE at Martyrs’ Academy in Bor, Jonglei State.

“It’s not a surprise because I worked hard in my exams, I read a lot and I knew that I would appear on top when results are released,“ she said.

Miss Buol says she would not make it to the top without support from her family and school.

“I have my brothers at home who used to teach me, they also advised me to read her and they gave me time at home not to work a lot.”

Her advice to girls is; “they should read hard” and she said “am sure next year that the best student will be a girl also.”

“I didn’t attend private coaching, and it’s just our school teaching styles and was discipline at school,” she praise

However, the head teacher of Martyrs Academy, John Madit explains how they make the best of their students.

“The strategic plan we did as a school is to make sure that the classes and lessons’ deliveries are efficiently done.”

“…a teacher can be guided to make sure that he delivers the lesson efficiently to the teachers. That is what has made us to achieve this success today.”

According to the National Examination Council, 48,480 candidates registered for the 2018 PLE but 45,714 sat the exams.

The council’s statistics indicates that 37,000 candidates passed the exams.