More S. Sudanese may flee insecurity-UNHCR

The UN refugee agency says the recent military build-up between government and NAS may force more people to flee South Sudan.

UNHCR in Uganda has stated this as over 20,000 South Sudanese refugees have voluntarily turned to South Sudan.

Joel Boutroue, the agency representative said they estimated around 20,000 of the returnees, the Chinese media outlet Xinhua reported.

This number, he said, is contrary to over 130,000 the government of South Sudan reported since the peace agreement was signed in September last year.

He said generally the number of people fleeing to Uganda has reduced.

But preparations are underway to ensure reception facilities are put in place for eventualities.

The ceasefire monitoring body is insisting that government and SPLA-IO forces are planning to launch an offensive against armed group under Gen. Thomas Cirilo in Yei River State.

It said Yei River State was witnessing continuous clashes between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front (NAS).

The SSPDF and NAS have been trading accusations of violation in parts of the Equatoria region.

CTSAM -VM alleged that government forces have moved towards the position of NAS in Magwi in Torit state:

Uganda hosts 789,099, from neighbouring South Sudan, according to the latest figure.