9th February 2019
Featured | News | Peace | States

More than 12,000 S. Sudanese voluntarily return to Fashoda

Author: Obaj Okuch | Published: 1 min ago

Geographical location of Fashoda State on South Sudan

More than 12 thousand people have returned to Fashoda from Sudan just in a span of one week, according to the State information minister. 

Mr .Othor Akouj said this followed the return of the Chollo king, Kuong Dak Padiet, from Khartoum last month.

He attributed the massive return to the king’s presence in the area.

“After the return of the king, people have been coming in big numbers which is now over 12 thousand people who have returned [So far].” said Othor.

Mr Othor said more people were still arriving on daily basis.

“Every day there is arrival of trucks carrying 30 to 50 people and also boat carrying between 100 and 200 people,” said Othor.

 

1

