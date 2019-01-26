2nd February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live




You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Politics   |   National MPs rewarded themselves 1.2 million pounds each

National MPs rewarded themselves 1.2 million pounds each

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 week ago

MPs during a session to ratify R-ARCSS in October, 2018

National MPs have been offered 1.2 million pounds each to return to their respective constituencies to preach the new peace deal.

The lawmakers requested the funds  recently before going on recess.

“This is the reality and we must say the truth,” Hon. Philip Jiben Ogal , the deputy chairman of the information committee told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The revitalized peace agreement obligates all the parties to disseminate it at the grassroots and their forces.

“The chairperson of select committees received one million six hundred thousand pounds [each] and the chief-whip got the same amount, [but] regular MPs got 1.2 million SSP,” he said.

However, the MPs – who received a 40,000 dollar loan barely a year ago, said the money was little.

“Concerning the money, it is not enough but we will do whatever we can do to preach the message of peace,” he added.




Currently on air

06:00:00 - 10:00:00

Lungaraat Ta Nina

Listen Live
Popular Stories
FIFA offers SSFA nearly $1m 1

FIFA offers SSFA nearly $1m

Published 7 days ago

Wau gov’t embarks on disseminating R-ACSS 2

Wau gov’t embarks on disseminating R-ACSS

Published 7 days ago

Gov’t allocates HR Commission 9m ssp to probe UN abuses 3

Gov’t allocates HR Commission 9m ssp to probe UN abuses

Published 7 days ago

Gov’t allocated NPTC funds “not enough” – diplomat 4

Gov’t allocated NPTC funds “not enough” – diplomat

Published 7 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NCAC finally completes its task

Published 7 days ago

Kiir threatens to lay off corrupt military commanders

Published 7 days ago

National MPs rewarded themselves 1.2 million pounds each

Published 1 week ago

SPLM is weak and divided – Kiir

Published 2 months ago

Rift within SSOA bad for Re-ARCSS – Analyst

Published 2 months ago

Cracks emerge within SSOA over Gadet’s leadership

Published 2 months ago

2nd February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.