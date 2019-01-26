2nd February 2019
NCAC finally completes its task

Authors: Makuach | | Published: 7 days ago

Justice Paulino Wnawilla receives the draft amendment from NCAC Chairman Gichira Kibara in Juba on Thursday, Jan 24 | Credit | Makuach Akot/Eye Radio

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee has handed over the amended Transitional Constitution to the minister of justice and constitutional affairs.

A 15-members committee was tasked with amending the constitution in November last year.

The transitional constitution 2011 had to be amended to incorporate the new peace accord. It takes into consideration all five previous amendments to the constitution.

Some of the key changes in the bill include the establishment of the revitalized TGoNU expected to be set up in 4 months.

“The bill creates the presidency consisting of the president, the first vice president and 4 vice presidents,” Gichira Kibara, the chairperson of the committee, told reporters during the handover ceremony in Juba Thursday.

“Article 16 (4) increases women participation from 25% to at least 35%, during the transitional period. The transitional legislative assembly shall be expanded to 550 members.”

It also emphasizes development and equitable sharing of national wealth, establishment of revenue fund and restructuring of some financial institutions.

Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla, however, says he will table the bill before the Council of Ministers soon.

“I [will] present the drafted amendment to the executive, the Council of Ministers within a week or two,” said Justice Wanawilla.

“After that it goes to the assembly to be adopted according to what agreement provides for.”




