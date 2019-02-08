Official calls for support for wildfire victims

The Commissioner of Lopit West County in Torit is appealing to state authorities and emergency relief agencies to support the hundreds of people who have been left homeless after wildfire destroyed their houses and properties.

Lino Atari says a total of 64 houses, several granaries, and some goats were burnt down in Hiju Boma earlier this week.

He told reporters in Torit Thursday that the fire was started by a 2-year-old boy who was home alone.

Mr Atari called for help for the affected families who are currently living in the open:

“People are really in desperate situation – sleeping outside, no shelter; nothing that can support them,” he said.

“Children are crying because all the harvests have been burnt.”

Atari added that the village affected is among areas in Lopit West County that have been suffering poor crop yield for the last 3 years.