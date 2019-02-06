6th February 2019
Political violence "dramatically" declined, says UNMISS head

Authors: Obaj Okuch | | Published: 1 min ago

Head of UNMISS, David Shearer

South Sudan political violence has declined in the country, the head of UN mission has said.

David Shearer attributed this to the signing of the new peace deal by the peace parties in September 2018.

He noted the peace meetings across the country and the integration of opposition and government figures in the armed forces  .

However, Shearer said despite the fall in political violence, conflict is still ongoing in parts of the Equatoria region.

“Thomas Cirilo’s group has been in conflict with the South Sudan Defence Forces,” he told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The other form of insecurity he said, is cattle rustling.

