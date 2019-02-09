President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

President Salva Kiir has called on the peace parties to focus on the future of South Sudan despite failure by the western countries to fund the peace agreement.

Mr Kiir criticised the donor community for what he said they have adopted ‘wait and see’ attitude in order to stall the implementation of the peace agreement.

The Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying:

“If America has refused to recognise the agreement, the other European and Western countries will not pay their money. So everybody has adopted the position of ‘wait and see’ because they think we will fight as soon as the opposition comes in.”

Kiir said due to the lack of funding, the peace implementation process is facing difficulties.

He urged all the party members, including the opposition leaders to join efforts and lobby for funding for the sake of achieving stability.

Kiir encouraged them to be sending out positive and re conciliatory messages that aim at repairing the social fabric.

He made the remarks during a meeting by the SPLM parliamentary caucus on Thursday.

On the Same day, the government of Japan donated 1 million US dollars to the National Pre-transitional Committee to carry out its activities during the pre-transitional period.