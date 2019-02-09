9th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir.

President Salva Kiir has called on the peace parties to focus on the future of South Sudan despite failure by the western countries to fund the peace agreement.

Mr Kiir criticised the donor community for what he said they have adopted ‘wait and see’ attitude in order to stall the implementation of the peace agreement.

The Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying:

“If America has refused to recognise the agreement, the other European and Western countries will not pay their money. So everybody has adopted the position of ‘wait and see’ because they think we will fight as soon as the opposition comes in.”

Kiir said due to the lack of funding, the peace implementation process is facing difficulties.

He urged all the party members, including the opposition leaders to join efforts and lobby for funding for the sake of  achieving stability.

Kiir encouraged them to be sending out positive and re conciliatory messages that aim at repairing the social fabric.

He made the remarks during a meeting by the SPLM parliamentary caucus on Thursday.

On the Same day, the government of Japan donated 1 million US dollars to the National Pre-transitional Committee to carry out its activities during the pre-transitional period.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace 1

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 1 min ago

At least 16 dead in recent E. Lakes violence 2

At least 16 dead in recent E. Lakes violence

Published 16 mins ago

Official calls for support for wildfire victims 3

Official calls for support for wildfire victims

Published 1 day ago

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case 4

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 day ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 1 min ago

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 day ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 1 day ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 4 days ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 4 days ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 4 days ago

9th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.