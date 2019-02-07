S.Sudan female officer detained in Uganda

A senior female immigration official is being held by Ugandan authorities for allegedly assaulting her house helper in Kampala.

Major Josephine Achuil accused a Ugandan national of stealing over 6,000 dollars and valuables from her room last month.

“It was on date 6th last month when the mate working at home stole the money which is equivalent to $6.000,” Achuil’s relative, Guot Antipas.

“Some of the stolen items include a TV screen worth 2 million Ugandan Shillings and a Samsung phone worth 1000$,” he added.

Major Achuil opened a case at Kabalagala police station.

Upon recovering the money from the unnamed maid, the case police officers instead reportedly rounded up Major Achuil, her husband and brother-in-law.

“We were denied to record our statement, but we were accused of assaulting the lady instead,” Mr Guot witnessed.

Antipas went on to appeal to the government of South Sudan to intervene.

“As am talking to you, she has three days in Luzira [prison]. Now they have victimised them twice and the money taken, and they are thrown in the jail.”

Efforts to reach the Ugandan police for comment were not immediately successful.

According to Ugandan penal code, any person who unlawfully assaults another commits a misdemeanour.

And if the assault is not committed in circumstances for which a greater punishment is provided in this Code, is liable to imprisonment for one year.