Three peacekeepers killed in Abyei helicopter crash

Published: 4 hours ago

Remains of Ethiopian peacekeepers who died in chopper crash on Saturday. Photo @UNISFA

Three peacekeepers have been killed and ten others sustained injuries after an Ethiopian military helicopter crashed  in Abyei, a according to a statement by UNISFA in the area.

It said  23 passengers reportedly Ethiopian soldiers,were on board when the helicopter crashed Saturday morning.

UNISFA said the chopper was arriving Abyei from Kadugli in Sudan when it crash-landed inside the  mission compound .

It said three of the injured were in critical condition.

The immediate cause of the crash is not yet known.  But, UNISFA acting head of mission and force commander ,Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu, said they were investigating the incident.

Ethiopia is the only troop contributor to the U.N. mission. I has some 4,500 personnel on the ground to ensure peace and security in the region.

UNSIFA’s mandate is to monitor and verify the redeployment of any Sudan Armed Forces, Sudan People’s Liberation Army or its successor from the Abyei area.

