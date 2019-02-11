W. Lakes IDPs in E. Lakes repatriated back home

More than 1500 IDPs from Western Lakes have been transported back home, says the Minister of Information in Eastern Lakes.

They were displaced to Eastern Lakes last year in April due to inter-communal violence.

Minister Taban Abel said the displaced became more vulnerable following the recent sporadic fighting between youth groups.

“They are vulnerable women, children and the elderly stationed in Nyang who became vulnerable and the governor of Eastern Lakes decided that they are brought under protection,” he said.

As a result, they were relocated to Rumbek town from Nyang by Eastern Lakes state authorities for safety.

Mr Abel told Eye Radio over the weekend that the decision to transport the 1700 IDPs back to their state was reached between two state governments.

“The two governments agreed that they be transported to Western Lakes. Two days ago 7 trucks came.”