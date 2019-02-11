11th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   W. Lakes IDPs in E. Lakes repatriated back home

W. Lakes IDPs in E. Lakes repatriated back home

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Western Lakes State geographical location on South Sudan map

More than 1500 IDPs from Western Lakes have been transported back home, says the Minister of Information in Eastern Lakes.

They were displaced to Eastern Lakes last year in April due to inter-communal violence.

Minister Taban Abel said the displaced became more vulnerable following the recent sporadic fighting between youth groups.

“They are vulnerable women, children and the elderly stationed in Nyang who became vulnerable and the governor of Eastern Lakes decided that they are brought under protection,” he said.

As a result, they were relocated to Rumbek town from Nyang by Eastern Lakes state authorities for  safety.

Mr Abel told Eye Radio over the weekend that the decision to transport the 1700 IDPs back to their state was reached between two state governments.

“The two governments agreed that they be transported to Western Lakes. Two days ago 7 trucks came.”

 

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
W. Lakes IDPs in E. Lakes repatriated back home 1

W. Lakes IDPs in E. Lakes repatriated back home

Published 1 min ago

Three peacekeepers killed in Abyei helicopter crash 2

Three peacekeepers killed in Abyei helicopter crash

Published 16 hours ago

More than 12, 000 S. Sudanese voluntarily return to Fashoda 3

More than 12, 000 S. Sudanese voluntarily return to Fashoda

Published 2 days ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace 4

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 2 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 2 days ago

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 3 days ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 3 days ago

CTSAM-VM alleges ‘increased’ plans to attack NAS, SSPDF dismisses claims

Published 6 days ago

Children of Ambassadors “entitled” to diplomatic passports-Official

Published 6 days ago

“Bring NAS leader into agreement,” CTSAM-VM urges IGAD

Published 6 days ago

11th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.