2nd February 2019
You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Wau gov’t embarks on disseminating R-ACSS

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 7 days ago

Authorities in Wau are embarking on disseminating the revitalized peace agreement to the local communities in the state.

The event was launch in Wau town on Friday. Community leaders, government officials, civil society groups and  UNMISS representatives were in attendance.

The exercise is line with implementation of the  September deal that directs for dissemination of its content to the grassroots population.

Speaking during the launch, Wau governor, Angelo Biajo Taban called for cooperation among the partners to carry out the sensitisation.

Meanwhile, the provincial archbishop for Episcopal Church in Northern Bhar el-Ghazal, Moses Deng Bull, said:

“We want people to own the agreement. All South Sudan citizens must understand what the content of the peace agreement is.”

For his part, the  branch coordinator of CEPO in Wau, Stephen Robo, said the dissemination  is a good gesture towards implementation of the accord.

‘This shows commitment by the government to implement the peace agreement.”




