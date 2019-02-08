8th February 2019
Yambio butchers beat mayoress into comma

Authors: Charles Wote | | Published: 1 min ago

A section of Yambio Town | Credit | Unknown

Residents of Gbudue State are in shock after a group of butchers beat the Mayoress of Yambio town into coma on Thursday.

According to the state Minister of Information, Judith Ruben was assaulted by the butchers after an argument over new food and safety rules for butchers.

Municipality officials, members of the state chamber of commerce and butchers were in attendance.

“Some butchers decided to walk out….but came back with pangas (machetes) and sticks after some minuets,” Hussein Enocka told Eye Radio Friday.

“When they came in, they started beating her Lordship the Mayoress within the chamber of commerce.”

Some unnamed officials of the chamber of commerce were also reportedly assaulted by the butchers.

Enocka said the mayoress was later rushed to a hospital on a motorcycle.

He said no arrest has been made so far but “all those who beat [her] are going to be arrested”.

Judith Ruben was appointed the mayoress of Yambio Municipality last year, replacing Singira Robert.

1

