Yei River MPs concerned of illegal teak logging

Yei River State members of parliament at the national parliament have raised concerns over illegal logging in Kajo-keji County.

Teak logging has been reported in the state for years now.

“You cannot cut trees without getting permission from the local authorities, whether at the County or state level,” MP Taban Luka said.

Honorable Luka spoke to Eye Radio on behalf of his area colleagues on Wednesday.

The government and the opposition forces previously accused each other of exploiting the resources there.

“We are now following it up to know who are these people behind this. Whether from the government or the other side, then the government will take action,”MP Luka said.