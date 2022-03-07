7th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian forces

0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian forces

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

Gaderif in Sudan

More than sixty South Sudanese prisoners sent to harvest sesame in a Sudanese farm have been detained by Ethiopian agencies along the border, a South Sudanese activist in Khartoum has said.

Achol Malong told Eye Radio the inmates detained were 86, but nineteen of them – sixteen men and three women were released since last month.

They were arrested in the Al Fushqa region, a disputed area located on the Ethiopia–Sudan border claimed by both countries.

According to Achol, she thinks that the Ethiopian forces mistook the prisoners for Sudanese forces, saying they had encroached on their territories.

She said the eighty detainees are not being kept and treated as war prisoners.

Achol now is calling on the South Sudan government to intervene because she said the Ethiopian government is insisting that those South Sudanese prisoners are war prisoners or working as agents of the Sudanese government.

“Those prisoners were taken from Khartoum central prison to Gadrif to harvest Sesame in the border area of Ethiopia, but when the war erupted between Sudan and Ethiopia they fell in an ambush of the Ethiopian army,” Achol told Eye Radio.

“They arrested 86 South Sudanese prisoners but after one day they released nineteen prisoners which included sixteen men and three women.

“I made a lot of attempts for the release of the remaining South Sudanese in Ethiopian custody but I failed.

“We are still working on that for their release and now they are in Ethiopia, now they are urging the government of South Sudan to intervene and help the situation.”

There are reportedly hundreds of South Sudanese across Sudanese prisons since 2011 who have been convicted of different crimes there.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 1

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 2

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building 3

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office 4

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state 5

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian forces

Published 2 mins ago

22-year-old lady whose boyfriend ‘bit off her nose’ appeals for help

Published 1 hour ago

Truck loaded with timber overturned killing three in Western Equatoria.

Published 18 hours ago

Leaders to demonstrate Pope’s kiss for peace ahead of his visit, Yakani

Published 21 hours ago

Convoy of loggers ambushed in CES’s Kajo-Keji area

Published 21 hours ago

World Bank provides $34 million to South Sudan to support key public financial management reforms

Published Sunday, March 6, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.