10 S Sudanese among those who died in Khartoum explosion

Ten South Sudanese are reportedly among those who perished in a gas tanker explosion at a factory in Khartoum on Tuesday.

At least 23 workers were killed at the ceramic production site.

According to the Sudanese government, more than 130 people have also been injured in the deadly explosion that ripped through Salome factory.

Videos shared on social media show fire and black smoke billowing from the factory located in an industrial area of Bahri.

The government says the death toll could rise as more bodies are still being uncovered in the rubble.

A South Sudanese human rights activist based in Khartoum told Eye Radio on Wednesday that so far, 18 South Sudanese have been injured in the accident.

“We have a number of injured people, 18 South Sudanese, who are in very critical condition in the hospitals of Bahri, Sharg Elnel and Omdurman,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio via phone.

Achol Malong said the bodies of the ten South Sudanese are in the mortuary in Khartoum, awaiting family members to identify them.

“The investigators are still doing they work and after that, I will reveal their names to the public,” she added.