100 oil wells submerged in flood waters in Paloch, official

Paloch oilfield has about 500 oil wells – with a production of more than 120,000 barrels per day.

Deng Ngor stated that though access to the oilfield is limited, oil production is not affected.

“The most affected area is the side of Gok with 90% affected, 70% affectedin Anbar area, and also about 40% affected in Pal area,” Ngor told Eye Radio in Paloch on Saturday.

“We are accessing the areas by boats and tractors to check the wells ahead and also monitor the situation.”

“We are doing our best to protect the facilities and have accessed this week for the other wells to redirect to the low areas but the water still keeps coming.”

For his part, the commissioner of Maluth County blamed the Dar Petroleum Company for not taking the necessary steps toward protecting the area.

“We have been talking to the company for almost one month about the danger of the oil field because of floods, what we have seen is dangerous because oil has its waste,” Commissioner Deng Jo explains.