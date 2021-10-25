100 oil wells submerged in flood waters in Paloch, official

At least 100 oil wells have been affected by flash floods in Paloch oilfield in Maluth County, Upper Nile State, the Dar Petroleum Field Manager has said.
Paloch oilfield has about 500 oil wells – with a production of more than 120,000 barrels per day.
Deng Ngor stated that though access to the oilfield is limited, oil production is not affected.
“The most affected area is the side of Gok with 90% affected, 70% affectedin Anbar area, and also about 40% affected in Pal area,” Ngor told Eye Radio in Paloch on Saturday.
“We are accessing the areas by boats and tractors to check the wells ahead and also monitor the situation.”
“We are doing our best to protect the facilities and have accessed this week for the other wells to redirect to the low areas but the water still keeps coming.”
For his part, the commissioner of Maluth County blamed the Dar Petroleum Company for not taking the necessary steps toward protecting the area.
“We have been talking to the company for almost one month about the danger of the oil field because of floods, what we have seen is dangerous because oil has its waste,” Commissioner Deng Jo explains.
Meanwhile, the government of Upper Nile State has called for joint efforts to combat floods threatening oil production in Paloch area of Melut County.
All the 13 counties have reportedly been affected by the devastating floods caused by heavy rains.
About 47,000 people are said to be affected by the floods in Melut alone, with homes and farmlands submerged forcing residents and livestock to seek refuge in higher ground.
According to the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State, the consistent flooding of the White Nile and heavy rains is also causing worries to the well-being of the oil fields.
James Tor is now calling on the national government and companies operating in the oil fields to address the looming dangers posed by the flood waters.
“As we speak, we could see Polach Payam is under threat at any minute. It can go to worse and we are seeing water levels running to the area. We are also seeing this as a threat to oil production,” the Governor said.
“All the mechanisms under the capacity of humans at state and national government level and the companies we need to join hands at least we do what we can as we struggle with this crisis.”
Last week, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry pledged to respond to looming environmental pollution concerns in the oilfields mounted by the flash floods.
