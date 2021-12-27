11-year-old boy ‘accidentally’ crushed to death by UN tank in Juba

An 11-year-old boy was accidentally crushed to death by a United Nations armoured tank in an IDPs camp in Juba Saturday evening.

That is according to Panom Chot Jal, the secretary of Information of the Protection of Civilians Site in Juba.

Jal said the 11-year –old deceased he identified as Emmanuel Simon and two other children had climbed beneath a UN patrol that was taking them from the camp to their base.

Jal said as the peacekeepers were approaching their base, the kids jumped off – two of whom managed – but Simon died.

He said the peacekeepers were unaware when the kids had clinked under the army tank patrolling the camp.

But they were immediately informed about the incident by the community.

“When the UN car was moving, three of them –when they saw the car was going to the UN base, they jumped down. Two kids jumped down and the third one also jumped and he fell badly accidently and died,” Jal explained to Eye Radio.

“The UN who were driving the car were not aware. The people in the community saw that and they ran after the UN force and they settled it. The UN told them just to bury the child and they will come after the case.”

