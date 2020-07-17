17th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
11,000 refugees returned to S.Sudan in JuneSuspects arrested over murder of prosecutor in MalakalRights defenders urge AU to establish S.Sudan’s hybrid courtUN calls for ‘action’ after 2 aid workers killed in JongleiSherikat incident: committee submits findings to Kiir

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   11,000 refugees returned to S.Sudan in June

11,000 refugees returned to S.Sudan in June

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Sudanese Refugees wait for food distribution at a Maban Camp - June 2013. Photo: Joakino Francis/EyeRadio.

More than 11,000 South Sudanese refugees have returned from neighboring countries in June, the government and the UN refugee agency has said.

In a statement Friday, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) and UNHCR said the returns represent a spike compared to the return of 5,000 and 4,000 in April and May respectively.

This comes amidst exceptional health measures put in place by the Government – including the restriction of cross border movements.

According to UNHCR, more than 30,000 South Sudanese refugees who have spontaneously returned to South Sudan since November 2017, with more than 180,000 of them returning after the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in October 2018 and over 24,000 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

“The majority of the refugees who have returned in June used informal border crossing points,” the UN refugee agency said.

From Uganda,  up to 5,260 returned to Eastern Equatorial State into Magwi, Pageri, and Pogee locations.

Those from Ethiopia are 1,965 individuals to Akobo, Pochalla, and Lankien in Jonglei areas; others returning from Sudan to Aweil, Wau in Bahr- el- Ghazal region, Upper Nile’s Malakal, Ruweng and Unity locations.

And those from DRC and the Central African Republic reached mainly Western Equatorial State’s Gangura, James Diko, Source Yubu, Andari, and other locations.

The RRC and UNHCR said the main reasons for the returns in June were attributed to the onset of the crop season, coupled with the reduction of food assistance in refugee camps in Uganda and Ethiopia, the increase in the cost of living in refugee-hosting locations and the fear for the spread of COVID-19 in Sudan.

Others returned due to armed insurgency in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri areas and some part of the Central African Republic.

Total Page Visits: 326 - Today Page Visits: 326

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Taxes are being diverted – Kiir 1

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir

Published Monday, July 13, 2020

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba 2

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal 3

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers 4

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020

NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment 5

NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

Published Thursday, July 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

11,000 refugees returned to S.Sudan in June

Published 4 hours ago

Suspects arrested over murder of prosecutor in Malakal

Published 11 hours ago

Rights defenders urge AU to establish S.Sudan’s hybrid court

Published 12 hours ago

UN calls for ‘action’ after 2 aid workers killed in Jonglei

Published 14 hours ago

Sherikat incident: committee submits findings to Kiir

Published 15 hours ago

Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

Published Thursday, July 16, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.