12 family members perish in tragic Juba-Nimule road accident

At least 12 family members were killed in a tragic road accident yesterday along Juba-Nimule highway.



Four other people were also injured in a terrible traffic accident.

The accident happened at around 1:00 PM when a fuel tanker collided with another vehicle at Amee junction in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

According to an eyewitness, a Toyota Noah mini-bus traveling from Juba to Nimule, collided with a fuel tanker coming to Juba.

All adults’ passengers onboard confirmed dead, only the driver and three kids survived in the incident.

They are now receiving treatment in a hospital in Nimule town.

Footage posted and shared on social media showed bodies surrounding the damaged mini-bus.

The eyewitness who don’t want to be identified claimed that a Noah-vehicle was carrying a one family from Juba to Nimule when the accident occurred.

“The big truck was driving in the line of the small car, so because there was a pothole in front of him, he tried to avoid the hole but unfortunately he lost control and collided with the small car,” an eyewitness narrated to Eye Radio what happened.

“We went and found the small car completely damaged or wrecked, and the truck overturned on the other side of the small car and got burned.

“We found bodies lying in the grass and other bodies inside the car. Roughly 12 people died on the spot. Another died in the hospital later. The driver is now in critical condition.”

The eyewitness added that those who perished in the fatal road accident were one family member.

“They are one family because in the morning he [Toyota Noah driver] was taken from the park to pick a family from the Mangateen residential area. He was coming after me but I reached Nimule before him,” said an eyewitness.

“Indeed, when I arrived at Nimule, after an hour they called me and I was told that their vehicle had an accident, from there I moved and went to the site of the accident and found what happened.”

It is not clear what caused the accident.

However, the police spokesperson has confirmed the tragic road accident. Major General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that the fuel tanker driver fled after the accident.

The police have launched investigations and opened a complaint against the runaway driver.

“Yesterday, afternoon at around 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM a car accident happened along Juba-Nimule road in Amee junction in Magwi County. The accident involved a fuel truck that knocked a small Toyota Noah minibus as a result of that accident,” Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

“12 people who were in Noah lost their lives and four others were wounded including the driver and other three are children that is what happened yesterday.

“When we got the information, our forces on the ground went and they took the bodies to Nimule Hospital as well as the wounded three children plus the driver.”

It is not clear what caused the accident. But travelers say the highway is getting narrow, especially when grass is long.

There are also several port holes along the Juba-Nimule road.

