15th May 2020
12 people die in Warrap attack
12 people die in Warrap attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Warrap State | Credit | Wikipedia

Twelve people, including two SSPDF officers have reportedly been killed in Apuk North County, Warrap State, by suspected armed youth.

Several cattle have also been raided and some houses were set on fire, according to the secretary-general of the defunct Gogrial state, Albino Akol.

The attackers, he says, are suspected to have come from the neighboring Unity State.

Albino told Eye Radio that among the casualties are two SSPDF majors, and the former commissioner of Apuk North County – Maj. Malual Deng, who sustained injuries.

He said the government has deployed forces to quell the situation.

