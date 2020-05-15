|COVID-19 Statistics
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Deaths
|S.Sudan
|231
|3
|1
|E.Africa
|1,661
|552
|44
|World
|4,229,122
|1,479,509
|289,350
You are here: Home | Featured | National News | News | 12 people die in Warrap attack
Twelve people, including two SSPDF officers have reportedly been killed in Apuk North County, Warrap State, by suspected armed youth.
Several cattle have also been raided and some houses were set on fire, according to the secretary-general of the defunct Gogrial state, Albino Akol.
The attackers, he says, are suspected to have come from the neighboring Unity State.
Albino told Eye Radio that among the casualties are two SSPDF majors, and the former commissioner of Apuk North County – Maj. Malual Deng, who sustained injuries.
He said the government has deployed forces to quell the situation.
Published 1 min ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.