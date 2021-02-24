24th February 2021
126 more catch the dreaded virus

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s tally to 7,224.

The results were obtained from 759 samples tested across the country.

Of the 126 positive cases, 46 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba, 1 Bor hospital, 27 Med Blue clinic and 7 by Nojum.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 87 as there was no new death registered.

The Public Health Laboratory said it had so far conducted 105,922 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Health said they are tracing 705 contacts of the new patients.

So far, 4,014 cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

