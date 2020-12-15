15th December 2020
14 new coronavirus cases reported

14 new coronavirus cases reported

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s tally to 3,223.

The results were obtained from 70 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at62 as there was no new death registered.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Public Health Laboratory said it has so far conducted 63,980 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku said they are tracing 149 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 73 million cases with over 51 million recoveries and 1.6 million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

