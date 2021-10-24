24th October 2021
16 cows die of suspected Hemorrhagic septicemia in Aweil

Cattle being driven somewhere in Jonglei State. Photo credit: Curtesy

At least Sixteen Cows have reportedly died of suspecting Hemorrhagic septicemia disease in Aweil West County of Northern Bar El Gazal State.

Hemorrhagic septicemia is a bacterial disease that mainly affects cattle and water buffalo, and is an important cause of livestock mortality in tropical regions of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The suspected spate was reported in Maduany on Wednesday Night in Aweil West County.

According to Director General at State Ministry of Animal resources Luka Manut Jel, a veterinary team was sent to the area to carry out an assessment on the suspected disease.

He says the Symptoms found on dead cows are similar Hemorrhagic septicemia.

Luka Manut however, says the same team has been directed to vaccinate the livestock from the area.

“This disease transmitted through water born disease but now, I have sent I team this morning to vaccinate 3000 herd of cattle in that area”, Manut told Eye Radio.

South Sudan has one of the largest cattle populations in the world. Communities and individuals’ livelihoods depend daily on their cattle for survival.

However, veterinary experts say decades of armed conflict continue to undermine the South Sudan’s veterinary services increasing the risk of epidemics that affect the health of cattle.

24th October 2021

