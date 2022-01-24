16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

A 16-year-old boy has lost his left eye after he was reportedly attacked by snatchers commonly known as Toronto boys in Juba.

Wichdial William was brutally beaten after resisting cyclists who attempted to grab a phone from his hand on Tuesday in Hai Commercial residential area.

According to his elder sister, the young boy had gone to collect a phone from a nearby charging center when the Toronto riders intercepted him.

The cyclists allegedly attempted to snatch the phone but William repelled resulting to the beating.

Hano explained that, the men punched her brother on face and his forehead.

After a general medical check-up in Juba Teaching Hospital, the doctors then recommended for removal of his eye due to the extreme damage incurred.

William’s eye was later removed at the Buluk Eye Clinic on Wednesday.

Hano William is now calling on the government to take into account the rising cases of bag valuables snatchers in the streets of Juba.

She also appeals for investigation into the incident that threatened the life of her younger brother.

“If the government cannot protect us from those criminals, so what’s the meaning and benefit of the government of South Sudan if they do not care about our children who are moving on the streets”, Hano told Eye Radio in an interview on Monday.

Hanu blames the government for failing to provide maximum security to the citizens.

“The government is supposed to arrest all those Niggas and Toronto boys who are beating and killing people on the streets for the actions that they doing against our people here”

“This country has no government because if we have government all this kind criminal activities must have stopped and that’s why criminals and Toronto have freedom of doing the activities”’ she stressed.

Wichdial William is in class four in Buluk primary school in Juba.

Last week, an expectant mother succumbed to head injuries sustained when she fell on the tarmac near the seventh-day roundabout after she was pulled off a motorcycle by Toronto boys.

The gang groups branded as ‘Toronto Boys’ have been one of the security threats to the residents in Juba.

The unidentifiable motorcyclists are believed to have developed grabbing handbags and other valuable things from the pedestrians on their ways to and from the market since 2014 in Juba.

The grabbers come in two numbers and on one motorcycle, mostly riding in Senke which some people believe have their gears altered, and that no other motorcycle would try to chase and cash them due to its mechanical capacity.

The duo has different functions: one is to ride a motorcycle, and the other is to grab items from their victims’ hands.

Residents in the capital Juba have for over five years suffered accidents and valuable losses to the incidents perpetrated by the young cyclists.

Members of the public have raised several alarms to the government regarding the behaviors, but nothing has been done by security forces.

