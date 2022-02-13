13th February 2022
17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Armed youth in South Sudan - courtesy

At least 17 people have reportedly been killed in a revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area on Saturday, the Information Minister there has told Eye Radio.

James Arop says the violence follow an attack in Bolyaar Boma of Touch County where three men were reportedly killed at a fishing site and another one at his house by armed men on the 6th and 10th of this month respectively.

The attack, authorities in the area say was carried out by youth from the neighboring community.

It later prompted a retaliatory attack on the neighboring state of Unity on Saturday which also left more than 20 people injured.

Arop is now calling on the youth from the rival communities to refrain from the violence.

“The youth of Tuoch County were angry and said the killers of the previous attack were arrested and not jailed in Ruweng where they committed the crime”, James Arop told eye radio from Ruweng.

“On date 12th they went and attacked a cattle camp so the fight continued and in our side we lost 17 and the wounded are more than 20” Arop added.

Those killed are reportedly from the side of the attackers.

Eye Radio could not however, independently verify the number of casualties in the attack.



