174 cases of threats against aid workers reported in 3 months – UNOCHA

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has revealed that 174 humanitarian access incidents were reported across South Sudan in the past three months.

56 percent of which were violence and threats against humanitarian workers and assets, the report has shown.

It said that 80 aid workers from Ayod and New Fangak in Jonglei State, Nagero and Tambura in Western Equatoria State, and the Greater Pibor Administrative area were relocated due to insecurity.

While 29 NGO staff were detained for various reasons, including new visa requirements and outstanding court procedures against former staff.

“Youth disrupted humanitarian action in Torit, Renk, Koch, Ulang, Kapoeta, and Bentiu in 30 reported incidents. This increasing trend of youth demands, aggression, and at times violence has a significant impact on humanitarian space and the ability to operate in an unimpeded manner,” the report read.

During this period, over 700,000 people have been affected by flash floods in 27 counties across South Sudan, it added.

Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states – accounting for 58 percent of people affected by the flash floods.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater

In early October, the Council of Ministers approved $10 million as a humanitarian response to people affected by floods across the country.

This comes nearly weeks after the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management requested the money.

