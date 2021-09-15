18 arrested for mounting illegal roadblocks

Police have arrested more than 18 members of the organized forces accused of staging illegal roadblocks along the Nimule-Juba highway with the intention of extorting money from truck drivers.



The arrest comes days after the Director of South Sudan Customs Services ordered for immediate removal of all illegal checkpoints and roadblocks across the country.

This includes the Nesitu outpost near Juba to ease the movement of goods and services.

The order by Gen. Akol Ayii Madut came after commercial truck drivers from the East African region staged a two-week protest that ended last week.

They demanded removal of all illegal checkpoints and roadblocks and end of harassment and extortion by security personnel along Juba-Nimule highway.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday the Director General of South Sudan Custom Service, Akol Ayii Madut revealed that all the 16 roadblocks on the Nimule-Juba Highway have been closed.

He revealed that 18 members of the organized forces have been arrested and will be arraigned in court once investigation is complete.

“We arrested 18, they are now in Buluk police headquarters awaiting their trial in court. Some are forces from the sister security agents and others are members of the police force,” Gen Akol.

“We have set a team to take those officers in the various organized forces courts, on military bases. On Friday the team is sitting to make a decision.”

Gen. Akol Ayii declined to disclose the identity of those arrested.

