11th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   22 crime syndicate suspects arraign in court

22 crime syndicate suspects arraign in court

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

A section of the organized crimes suspect appear at a special court in Juba on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Credit| Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

Twenty-two suspected criminals appeared before the special court in Juba today.

They are charged with committing series of organized crimes, including armed robberies in Juba.

The criminal network is said to have been active between 2019 and 2020 before they were nabbed by security operatives last year.

They include South Sudanese, Ugandans, and Rwandese.

They are charged with playing a role in the forex bureau and bank robberies in the capital.

The criminal gang looted 170,000 U.S dollars from Alpha Bank, 7 million pounds from Trinity Energy, including the home of Customs Director-General Akol Ayii.

Sawa Express forex bureau in Juba’s Suk Libya was raided in February last year where two people were shot dead during the robbery.

The men, who used a range of weapons, including PKM, AK-47, and pistols, also robbed phones, laptops, and official documents.

According to General Prosecutor, Nhial Wow Duor the syndicated gang group committed the crimes in the areas of Rock city, Tongpiny, Munuki, and Konyo-konyo.

“Some of these individuals belong to the National security and military and police services. They committed the crimes in different areas,” he revealed.

Among the suspects who appeared in court today are 28-year-old Malual Ajiing, 30-year-old William Mangar, 28-year-old Abraham Makur, and Israel Lumumba, and Nergagua Sadrik.

The Special Court on organized crime is being presided over by Judge Douth Kolung, Mujahed Abdallah Akol and Joshua Lado.

Popular Stories
SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 1

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash 2

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis 3

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’ 4

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’

Published Thursday, August 5, 2021

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration 5

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

22 crime syndicate suspects arraign in court

Published 2 mins ago

Yambio woman shot dead at her house

Published 6 hours ago

Riek, Abdelbagi asked to nominate their representatives to unification of security command

Published 6 hours ago

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Published 21 hours ago

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.