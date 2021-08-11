22 crime syndicate suspects arraign in court

Twenty-two suspected criminals appeared before the special court in Juba today.

They are charged with committing series of organized crimes, including armed robberies in Juba.

The criminal network is said to have been active between 2019 and 2020 before they were nabbed by security operatives last year.

They include South Sudanese, Ugandans, and Rwandese.

They are charged with playing a role in the forex bureau and bank robberies in the capital.

The criminal gang looted 170,000 U.S dollars from Alpha Bank, 7 million pounds from Trinity Energy, including the home of Customs Director-General Akol Ayii.

Sawa Express forex bureau in Juba’s Suk Libya was raided in February last year where two people were shot dead during the robbery.

The men, who used a range of weapons, including PKM, AK-47, and pistols, also robbed phones, laptops, and official documents.

According to General Prosecutor, Nhial Wow Duor the syndicated gang group committed the crimes in the areas of Rock city, Tongpiny, Munuki, and Konyo-konyo.

“Some of these individuals belong to the National security and military and police services. They committed the crimes in different areas,” he revealed.

Among the suspects who appeared in court today are 28-year-old Malual Ajiing, 30-year-old William Mangar, 28-year-old Abraham Makur, and Israel Lumumba, and Nergagua Sadrik.

The Special Court on organized crime is being presided over by Judge Douth Kolung, Mujahed Abdallah Akol and Joshua Lado.

