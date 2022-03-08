22-year-old lady whose boyfriend ‘bit off her nose’ appeals for help

A 22-year-old lady whose nose was mutilated by her boyfriend in Yambio town is appealing for financial help to seek medical treatment.



*Mary, not her real name, was in the company of three girls and another man when her boyfriend allegedly attacked her in a restaurant on February 20.

The suspect allegedly bit her in the nose resulting in disfiguration. The reason for the attack is not clear.

Following the incident, *Mary developed some complications in the nose and was transferred to Juba for treatment. But her injuries have continued to worsen.

“My condition is getting worse because my nose seems to be like it is now rotting,” *Mary told Eye Radio.

According to *Mary, a Juba-based specialist for ear, nose, and throat infections – who assessed the condition – recommended that she gets advanced treatment in Turkey.

But to get to Turkey, *Mary needs $10,000, which she said her family can not afford. She has now turned to well-wishers for financial support.

“People can help me and that is the most important thing right now because saving my life first is something important,” she said.

In the meantime, *Mary has asked the authorities in Yambio to apprehend her attacker. The suspect is yet to be arrested and questioned despite the matter being reported to the police.

*Mary feels that the incident is being neglected.

“I am also seeking my justice because ever since this happened to me, this guy has been roaming around. It is like he is just walking freely and no one is questioning him.”

GBV survivors often say police do not help them after the matter is reported. At some point, some police officers would question the accuracy of the testimonies.

This, according to a gender specialist, is the reason why some survivors of GBV do not come forward to demand justice.

UNFPA’s Gender Analyst, Viola Riak, recently told Eye Radio’s Sundown program that survivors do not pursue their case because of the failure by the system to quickly investigate and prosecute perpetrators.

“These the frustrations that survivors of GBV face in South Sudan [because] some of these women cannot even afford transport to follow up the cases or to even hire a lawyer,” she said.

Riak called on the government to place a high priority on cases of GBV whenever reported.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Western Equatoria State confirmed the incident.

“Our police are investigating the case, we sent her to the hospital with form 8. The hospital referred her to Juba for more treatment,” Major General Costa said.

However, Major General Elia Costa reported that the suspect is still on the run.

“We issued a warrant of arrest; the accused ran from Yambio here. So his whereabouts are not known to us.[But] we are still looking to arrest him.”

Although there is no accurate data on gender-based violence in South Sudan, UNFPA records show physical assault accounts for 39 percent, followed by psychological/emotional abuse with 21 percent, and sexual violence with 21 percent of the reported cases as recorded from January 1 to September 30, 2020.

Sexual and gender-based violence refers to any act that is perpetrated against a person’s will and is based on gender norms and unequal power relationships.

It encompasses threats of violence and coercion. It can also be physical, emotional, psychological, or sexual, and can take the form of a denial of resources or access to services.

Such acts of violence inflict harm on women, girls, men, and boys.

