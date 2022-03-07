22-year-old lady whose boyfriend ‘bit off her nose’ appeals for help

A 22-year-old lady whose had her nose bitten off by her boyfriend in Yambio town recently is appealing for financial help to seek medical treatment abroad.



A 22-year-old-lady whose boyfriend is being sought by police for mutilating her nose in Yambio town is appealing for financial help to seek medical treatment abroad.

Najat Elizabeth Alison was in the company of three girls and one gentleman when the alleged boyfriend attacked her and bit her nose in a hotel in Yambio town.

Following the incident, Elizabeth developed some complications related to the injuries and was then transferred to Juba for further treatment.

However, despite receiving treatment in Juba, her injuries continue to worsen.

According to her, a Juba-based specialist for ear, nose, and throat infections who assessed the condition, has recommended she get advanced treatment in Turkey.

To get to Turkey for medication, Elizabeth needs $10,000.

However, she said her family is unable to raise the money and she is now appealing to well-wishers to come to her rescue.

“We are getting contributions from some friends and family out there but things are not working out well still and my situation is getting worse because my nose seems to be like it is now rotting,” Elisabeth told Eye Radio.

“People can help me financially and that is the most important thing right now because serving life first is really something important.

“I am also seeking my justice because ever since this happened to me, this guy has been roaming around so it is like he is just walking freely and no one is questioning him.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the deputy Commissioner of Police in Western Equatoria State confirmed the incident.

Major General Elia Costa said the suspect is on the run.

“Our police are investigating the case, we sent her to the hospital with form 8. The hospital referred her to Juba for more treatment,” Major General Costa said.

“We managed to investigate the case and issued a warrant of arrest, the accused ran from Yambio here. So his whereabouts are not known for us so we are still looking for him to arrest him.”

