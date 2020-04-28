28th April 2020
28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 3 mins ago

South Sudan has recorded  28 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

Dr Machar, who is the deputy chairperson of the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19, announced the new cases in Juba this evening.

All the new cases are contacts of the fifth person to catch Covid-19 in Juba early this month.

This brings the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 34.

