28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

South Sudan has recorded 28 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

Dr Machar, who is the deputy chairperson of the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19, announced the new cases in Juba this evening.

All the new cases are contacts of the fifth person to catch Covid-19 in Juba early this month.

This brings the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 34.