16th March 2022
3 arrested in Aweil for stealing at least $360,000 from house in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

Police in Aweil have arrested three suspects accused of stealing over $360,000 from a private home in Juba.

Ajou Lual Lual, Makueth Dut Apath were arrested in Aweil town on Monday, while Deng Kurij, regarded as the crime mastermind, was apprehended in Juba on Thursday.

Their arrest came after the police were informed about the theft incident on Thursday in Juba.

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the police spokesperson in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state says the Aweil suspects were netted with $66, 000 and 500,000 SSP including two motorbikes and a pistol.

While Deng Kori who was arrested in Juba was caught in possession of $140, 000.

He allegedly connived with three individuals and stole the cash from his brother’s house.

Another suspect identified by a single name as Daniel, is reportedly at large with $60,000.

“On Thursday, we received a phone call from our office in Juba that there was a massive theft in which $360,000 was stolen from a private house. It was reported that the thieves were heading to Northern Bhar El Ghazal,” Capt. Guot told Eye Radio.

“They [security] managed to apprehend Ajou Lual Lual and Makueth Dut Apath. The total amount of $66,000 plus 500.000 SSP, they also took two new motorbikes and one an Israeli made pistol.

“During the investigation, they [suspects] confessed that they were given information by somebody called Deng Kurij. Deng Kurij is the mastermind, and he says that there is money that belongs to his brother, the owner of the house where the money was stolen.”

Captain Guot said those apprehended in Aweil were sent back to Juba this morning.

