11th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro

3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

Gondokoro island seen from the bank of the Nile in Juba. Courtesy

Police in Kondokoro are reportedly holding two men accused of defiling and killing a three-year-old girl on Friday on an island near Juba.

A Parish Priest in Gondokoro says the suspects reportedly forced the little girl to a nearby stream where they molested her.

The accused are said to have left the 3-year-old-girl near the stream after they noticed she died in the act.

According to Father Hillary Morbe Anthony, they abducted the girl when the mother was away from home.

“The mother came to me and reported that her child disappeared, but then the body was found later at the seasonal river called Gbinda,” Father Hillary told Eye Radio on Monday from Gondokoro.

“The body was found with some blood and the child was dead…there are some suspects that the government have apprehended,” he added.

This is yet another heinous crime involving children in the absence of the parent.

Last week, three siblings were hacked to death in Rock city when their mother left for the market.

Father Hillary stated that the area residents are calling on the government to deploy police officers to crack down on criminals in Juba’s hot spots.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative 1

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published 21 hours ago

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war 2

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj 3

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba 4

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Water tank kills Juba baby girl 5

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rock City murders: police to release the other suspects

Published 17 mins ago

3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro

Published 5 hours ago

Church condemns July killing of Jonglei children

Published 5 hours ago

Nine people killed in renewed attack near Juba

Published 6 hours ago

More deaths reported in clashes between civilians and security officers in Warrap

Published 7 hours ago

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.