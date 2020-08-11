3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro

Police in Kondokoro are reportedly holding two men accused of defiling and killing a three-year-old girl on Friday on an island near Juba.

A Parish Priest in Gondokoro says the suspects reportedly forced the little girl to a nearby stream where they molested her.

The accused are said to have left the 3-year-old-girl near the stream after they noticed she died in the act.

According to Father Hillary Morbe Anthony, they abducted the girl when the mother was away from home.

“The mother came to me and reported that her child disappeared, but then the body was found later at the seasonal river called Gbinda,” Father Hillary told Eye Radio on Monday from Gondokoro.

“The body was found with some blood and the child was dead…there are some suspects that the government have apprehended,” he added.

This is yet another heinous crime involving children in the absence of the parent.

Last week, three siblings were hacked to death in Rock city when their mother left for the market.

Father Hillary stated that the area residents are calling on the government to deploy police officers to crack down on criminals in Juba’s hot spots.